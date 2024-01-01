Hilarious 'favourite' Ricciardo moment recalled by rival F1 team

Sam Cook

Monday 1 January 2024 09:12

Alpine's social media team have recalled a hilarious moment from the 2023 season, featuring Daniel Ricciardo.

In an out of context look back on the year as a whole, the team have picked out the wonderful moped moment from the Canadian Grand Prix.

As you may recall, there is a lot going on the video, with Pierre Gasly seemingly struggling to control his moped in the mud while he looks to park it up against a reserved spot, with another rider almost crashing into the Frenchman.

All that ensuing chaos is rounded off nicely by Ricciardo, who is driving past in a car, and decides to teasingly shout "PIIIIIEREEEE GAAAASSLLYYYYYY" at the top of his lungs before taking a photo of the pair.

Ricciardo's iconic entrance

The rather random and timely entrance from the honey badger capped off an already chaotic video, with Alpine reposting it on their X page with the caption, 'One of admin's favourite moments of 2023'

F1 Twitter (X) seemed to agree, with one user claiming the video will be 'forever iconic'.

One of admin's favourite moments of 2023 😂#Alpine pic.twitter.com/yDErWYScPK — BWT Alpine F1 Team (@AlpineF1Team) December 29, 2023

