Ricciardo in HILARIOUS accent attempt after F1 return

Matthew Hobkinson

Tuesday 18 July 2023 09:57

Daniel Ricciardo has shared his excitement over entering 'race week' for the Hungarian Grand Prix, as he prepares to take part in a Formula 1 race for the first time in eight months.

Having replaced Nyck de Vries at AlphaTauri, Ricciardo will race at the Hungaroring this weekend, his first grand prix of the year.

Heading into 'race week', drivers and teams often take to social media to share in their excitement of the build-up for the weekend's event. And for Ricciardo, he got to do exactly that for the first time since November, 2022.

Posting on Twitter, he wrote: “Race week. Haven’t said that in a while. Cool.”

Ricciardo getting to grips with life at AlphaTauri

Twitter: @AlphaTauriF1

After being confirmed as an AlphaTauri driver, Ricciardo filmed a humorous video introducing himself to the fans - in which a giant 'Honey Badger' sign was shown on the wall behind him.

"Ciao, tutti," he said. "What's going on? I was greeted with a very nice 'Welcome back, Honey Badger' [sign].

"It's been ten years since I was part of what was then Toro Rosso, and now, of course, is Scuderia AlphaTauri.

"And I'm learning my Italian again, I'm getting my accent going, and it is my first day in Faenza. I had a very nice, warm welcome, and I'm happy to be here."

Ricciardo will make his AlphaTauri and F1 debut this season at the Hungarian Grand Prix - a race where he claimed victory back in 2014.

Although he may struggle to repeat the feat once again, the Australian will no doubt be hoping for a positive start to life with his new team.

