Hamilton SNUBS vote as F1 Driver of the Year revealed

Cal Gaunt

Thursday 28 December 2023 20:57

Max Verstappen clinched the title of the best Formula 1 driver of 2023 in the annual vote conducted by F1, as all of his peers barring Lewis Hamilton acknowledged his exceptional performance throughout the season.

The anonymous F1 Driver of the Year voting system is an annual process where the 22 drivers on the grid use the standard F1 points system to rank their peers based on performance.

Points are assigned according to rankings, and the driver with the most points is crowned F1 Driver of the Year.

This system offers a unique perspective by reflecting the opinions of the drivers themselves on their peers' skills and impact during the season. The anonymity of the process eliminates the potential for public scrutiny.

Max Verstappen took the F1 Driver of the Year crown once again

Sergio Perez's peers deemed him only the 10th best driver in 2023

Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso secured second and third in the vote

Verstappen takes the crown

Verstappen's dominance in breaking records for most wins, points, laps led and points gap to second place contributed to his resounding victory in the vote.

This marked Verstappen's third win in the poll, previously securing it during his previous two title-winning campaigns.

In the ranking, Hamilton and Fernando Alonso secured second and third places, respectively, while Lando Norris improved on his actual standings to claim fourth.

Charles Leclerc, Carlos Sainz, Alex Albon, and Oscar Piastri secured positions fifth through eighth, with Pierre Gasly narrowly edging out Sergio Perez, who finished 10th in the vote.

Hamilton was the only current F1 driver not to take part in the vote.

The drivers who took part in the vote (in alphabetical order) were: Alex Albon, Fernando Alonso, Valtteri Bottas, Pierre Gasly, Nico Hulkenberg, Charles Leclerc, Kevin Magnussen, Lando Norris, Esteban Ocon, Sergio Perez, Oscar Piastri, Daniel Ricciardo, George Russell, Carlos Sainz, Logan Sargeant, Lance Stroll, Yuki Tsunoda, Max Verstappen, Zhou Guanyu.

