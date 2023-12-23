Perez backed for long-term Red Bull stay

Cal Gaunt

Saturday 23 December 2023 09:12

Outgoing AlphaTauri team principal Franz Tost has thrown his support behind Sergio Perez, endorsing the Mexican driver to continue holding the second Red Bull seat alongside Max Verstappen long-term.

Despite a challenging season, where Perez faced struggles in one-lap pace and was overshadowed by Verstappen, Tost sees no reason for a change.

With Red Bull clinching both the constructors' championship and securing the top two positions in the drivers' standings for the first time, Tost emphasises the team's success as a compelling reason to maintain stability in their lineup.

Perez's contractual status, which is set to conclude at the end of 2024, has sparked considerable speculation. Notable figures such as Daniel Ricciardo, Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton have all been suggested as potential successors - but Tost doesn't see the need for change.

Sergio Perez has seen his future become the subject of much debate

Franz Tost doesn't believe Sergio Perez should depart Red Bull in 2024

Tost: It doesn't matter who partners Max

“It doesn't matter who is beside Max Verstappen, I think that he is simply the fastest [in F1],” Tost told RacingNews365.

“It depends on the team philosophy. Red Bull Racing want to win the Drivers' Championship, as well as the Constructors’ Championship and then you have to find the best possible combination.

“I think the combination they have now is very good, because Max is clearly the leader of the team. He is faster than Perez.

“But Perez is fast enough to finish second in the championship and they [Red Bull] are winning the Constructors' Championship.

“So what more do you want? They have to have peace in the team, because it's clear who is dominating.”

