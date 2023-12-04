Matthew Hobkinson

Daniel Ricciardo has insisted that his AlphaTauri team see him as a Red Bull driver and the success he enjoyed with the constructors' champions – and not that of his time at McLaren.

After mutually agreeing to terminate his contract one year earlier than planned, Ricciardo parted ways with McLaren at the end of the 2022 season.

The 34-year-old found himself without a seat for the beginning of 2023, admitting that he was unsure as to whether or not this was the end for him in Formula 1.

Yet Nyck de Vries' struggles in the AlphaTauri would see the Honey Badger parachuted in halfway through the season to replace the F1 rookie.

Daniel Ricciardo's time at McLaren came to an earlier than anticipated end

The Australian found a way back into the sport with AlphaTauri, driving alongside Yuki Tsunoda (R)

And although he returned to the sport off the back of a disappointing end to his time at McLaren, Ricciardo is adamant that his new team see him for the driver that he is truly capable of being.

Ricciardo: I am seen as a Red Bull driver

“There’s a lot for me in coming back that’s really exciting,” he told the media.

“There’s a team that is rebuilding, a little bit like how I’ve done this phase in my career, so we’re all on a similar path.

Ricciardo insists he is remembered for his time at Red Bull, not at McLaren

“I would say there’s a lot of confidence, and I think the team has a lot of faith in me.

"They still see me as a Red Bull driver and the results I had there, and not as a McLaren driver with the results I had there.

“So we’re all in a good place. I really look forward to a proper off-season and a pre-season. I think 2024 is going to be exciting for us.”

