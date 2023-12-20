McLaren troll Norris with hidden F1 2023 season Easter egg

Matthew Hobkinson

Wednesday 20 December 2023 22:57

McLaren have made a tongue-in-cheek reference to Lando Norris' infamous trophy-smashing incident in an Easter-egg filled social media post to sum up their 2023 Formula 1 season.

The Hungarian Grand Prix will be remembered fondly by McLaren and Norris fans as the Briton came home in P2 behind Max Verstappen.

However, that is not where the story finishes.

As the 24-year-old went to join in with the traditional champagne-spraying celebrations – slamming the base of his bottle on the floor to generate more fizz – the McLaren man got a little carried away.

Norris' champagne slamming accidentally caused Verstappen's P1 trophy to fall off the top-step of the podium, bouncing down onto the main platform with a piece of the award breaking off in the process.

All smiles: Lando Norris and Max Verstappen saw the funny side after the incident

This has since given birth to a hefty dose of back-and-forth on social media between both Verstappen and Norris, as well as McLaren and Red Bull.

Yet it appears as if the incident is still humorous in-house as well, with McLaren including the moment in a festive wrap-up post to summarise 2023.

McLaren tease Norris

At the top of an action-packed image, Norris can be seen on his knees next to a broken trophy and knocked over champagne bottle beneath a set of 'Grand Slam' instructions that read:

Step 1: Secure podium.

Step 2: Remove cork.

Step 3: Swirl three times.

Step 4: Slam down on podium.

'Twas the week before Christmas, when all through the MTC, a few creatures were stirring like our speedy Kiwi...#McLaren pic.twitter.com/GYytb66k2q — McLaren (@McLarenF1) December 19, 2023

Grand Slam: A close-up of McLaren's social media post depicting Norris' trophy incident

The image also pays homage to McLaren's world-record pitstop, their range of striking liveries, their brand new wind-tunnel and much, much more.

How many Easter eggs can you spot?

