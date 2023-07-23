F1 Hungarian Grand Prix 2023 results – Red Bull smash record in DRAMATIC race

Chris Deeley

Sunday 23 July 2023 16:48

Max Verstappen took a serene victory at the Hungarian Grand Prix to win Red Bull's 12th consecutive race, breaking the all-time Formula 1 record.

The Dutchman got a flying start to pass polesitter Lewis Hamilton into the first corner and didn't look back, building a healthy lead and just managing his advantage for the rest of the 70 laps.

The McLarens of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri showed good pace for the second race in a row, fighting with Hamilton and Sergio Perez for the remaining podium places – with Norris finishing in the top three once again.

Further down the field, Daniel Ricciardo's F1 comeback got off to the worst possible start when Zhou Guanyu punted him into the back of a pair of Alpines. That sent the Australian to the back of the back and both Alpines out of the race, although Ricciardo fought back up to 13th to comfortably outduel his team-mate Yuki Tsunoda.

Here is a full rundown on how things finished in Budapest.

Hungarian Grand Prix 2023 results

The final classification from Budapest is as follows:

1. Max Verstappen [Red Bull]

2. Lando Norris [McLaren] - +33.731s

3. Sergio Perez [Red Bull] - +37.603s

4. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes] - +39.134s

5. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - +1:02.572s

6. George Russell [Mercedes] - +1:05.825s

7. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - +1:10.317s (including five-second penalty)

8. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari] - +1:11.073s

9. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - +1:15.709s

10. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] - +1 lap

11. Alex Albon [Williams] - +1 lap

12. Valtteri Bottas [Alfa Romeo] - +1 lap

13. Daniel Ricciardo [AlphaTauri] - +1 lap

14. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas] - +1 lap

15. Yuki Tsunoda [AlphaTauri] - +1 lap

16. Zhou Guanyu [Alfa Romeo] - +1 lap

17. Kevin Magnussen [Haas] - +1 lap

18. Logan Sargeant [Williams] - DNF

19. Pierre Gasly [Alpine] - DNF

20. Esteban Ocon [Alpine] - DNF

Fastest Lap

Max Verstappen [Red Bull]

