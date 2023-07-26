McLaren reveal SPECTACULAR AI-designed livery in world first

Joe Ellis

McLaren will race in a spectacular, world-first, specially designed livery this weekend.

The British manufacturer has used AI technology to entirely design the one-off style in cooperation with NEOM, who has been a long-time partner of the team.

It is another part of the company's 60th anniversary celebrations which has already seen a triple crown livery in both F1 and IndyCar as well as a chrome livery at Silverstone.

This, though, is the chance for the Formula E team to pay tribute to the steeped tradition of McLaren while making big strides towards the future.

Brown: A long history of innovation

“We are delighted to work with NEOM on the creation of the first AI-designed livery in motorsport," McLaren CEO Zak Brown said.

"When the car takes its place on the grid in London this weekend, it will mark a key moment in celebration of McLaren Racing’s 60th anniversary.

"McLaren has a long history of innovation in motorsport and beyond, so as we celebrate our past, it’s just as important to look to the future and continue to break new ground.”

Drivers Jake Hughes and Rene Rast sit 12th and 13th in the Formula E standings heading into the final round of the season in London.

Rast, a former DTM champion, scored the team's first and currently only podium in the series in Diriyah. This is McLaren's first year in Formula E after taking over the Mercedes team for the 2022-23 campaign.

