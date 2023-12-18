Unique Red Bull signed by Verstappen goes up for auction

Matthew Hobkinson

Formula 1 fans have the chance to get their hands on a one-of-a-kind simulator, signed by Red Bull stars Max Verstappen, Sergio Perez and team principal Christian Horner after it went to auction last week.

Every fan of the sport has dreamed of having a replica, or even real-life, F1 car of their own.

And even though that dream might only become a reality for very few people, there may yet be another way of achieving it.

That is because a racing sim of Red Bull's RB18 – the cockpit and front-end of the car fitted with screens inside of it – has now gone up for auction.

Red Bull F1 sim up for auction

Fans will have the chance to get their hands on a Red Bull simulator

The design is based on Red Bull's title-winning RB18

But the sim does feature Red Bull's 2023 Las Vegas livery

The sim has been signed by Verstappen, Horner and Perez, and is adorned with the 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix livery.

All profits from the auction will be donated to the team's charity, Wings for Life, who work to find a cure for spinal cord injury.

Although this method might be cheaper than forking out for a replica or real-life F1 car, fans might not want to get their hopes up just yet.

The bid, which is set to close on December 28, currently stands at £55,000 and looks set to rise over the coming 10 days seeing as the reserve price has yet to be met.

We might suggest finding a good friend with sizeable storage and money to burn – who of course would have to be willing to let you have access to it – could be your best bet in getting your hands on this.

To submit a bid yourself or keep tabs on the auction, all you need to know is right here.

