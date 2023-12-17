Red Bull chief Marko gives damning Christmas party verdict

Sam Cook

Sunday 17 December 2023 17:57

If Formula 1 decided to do a Christmas Carol-themed pantomime one festive period, they may have found the perfect candidate to play the part of Scrooge.

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko has admitted that Christmas parties 'annoy' him, with the Austrian much preferring a peaceful December.

Marko is not known for being the most chirpy of characters around the F1 paddock, and his frequent criticism of both Sergio Perez and Nyck de Vries during the 2023 season may be evidence of that.

The Austrian recently bemoaned the price of alcohol during his team's celebrations after Max Verstappen had sealed his third consecutive world championship in Qatar.

Christian Horner and Helmut Marko have been allies at Red Bull since 2005

Helmut Marko was rather critical of Sergio Perez throughout the 2023 season

Marko's Christmas moans

Now it seems not even the festive period can lighten Marko's mood, with the 80-year-old telling oe24 what he doesn't like about Christmas.

"All these Christmas parties tend to annoy me," he said.

"But I enjoy the peace and quiet, and that in the closest circle."

