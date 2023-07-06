Marko doubles down on BRUTAL De Vries criticism amid Horner claim

Harry Smith

Helmut Marko has doubled down on his criticism of Nyck de Vries, claiming that he is 'not going to change' his opinion on the Dutchman's start to life in F1.

Marko recently revealed that he had pushed for de Vries to get a shot in F1 with AlphaTauri, while Red Bull team principal Christian Horner allegedly opposed the call.

After revealing this information on The Inside Line podcast, Marko had some harsh words about the Dutchman.

"He was not a fan of de Vries," Marko explained about Horner. I would say at the moment it looks like he was right."

No takebacks for Marko

"No, I have an opinion and I'm not going to change it through discussions or anything," Marko said when asked if he'd spoken to de Vries since the comments, as quoted by Motorsport-Total.

"As you know, there are a lot of changes going on at AlphaTauri at the moment."

Nyck de Vries has made some slight but steady improvements in the past couple of rounds

Marko was quick to state that AlphaTauri haven't made any concrete decisions about their 2024 driver line-up just yet.

"We're putting all these things together and when the time is right, we'll make our decisions.

"I can only say so much. We will look at everything and then make our decisions."

