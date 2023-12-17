F1 News Today: Team boss in Ricciardo SACKING verdict as Hamilton blunder exposed
McLaren CEO Zak Brown has openly admitted that parting ways with Daniel Ricciardo was a difficult decision, despite reports of criticism.
F1 video captures hilarious Hamilton and Wolff blunder
Lewis Hamilton and Toto Wolff both forgot the official name of the Mercedes Formula 1 team in a special video compiled by the F1 YouTube channel.
F1 winner claims Verstappen has become a problem for Red Bull chief
Former F1 winner Gerhard Berger believes that Helmut Marko is handicapped now that Max Verstappen is experienced and makes less mistakes.
F1 star compared with world champion in hysterical semi-nude display
Valtteri Bottas has been compared with a former F1 world champion after posting a video of himself running through California in speedos.
F1 presenter highlights moment Alonso had everyone 'fooled'
Fernando Alonso had everyone 'fooled' before his breathtaking overtake of Sergio Perez at the Brazilian Grand Prix, according to F1TV presenter Alex Brundle.
