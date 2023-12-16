F1 video captures hilarious Hamilton and Wolff blunder

Shay Rogers

Saturday 16 December 2023 22:57

Lewis Hamilton and Toto Wolff both forgot the official name of the Mercedes Formula 1 team in a special video compiled by the F1 YouTube channel.

While it wasn’t only the blunder of the entire video, Hamilton criticised himself for not knowing his own team’s name after a decade with the outfit.

Toto Wolff made it a little further than Hamilton in his attempt to spell the Silver Arrows’ full name out, before realising he failed to say Petronas first – one of the team’s sponsors.

Lewis Hamilton shares a podium with Max Verstappen

Toto Wolff and Lewis Hamilton have worked together at Mercedes for over ten years

Mercedes struggles continue

The next outtake occurred when Hamilton's phone decided to go off in the middle of filming, sparking laughter on set from all as they realised who was at fault for the interruption.

The seven-time champion hasn’t been seen laughing and smiling much recently, owing that to Mercedes’ inability to create a car capable of challenging for race wins.

2024 should bring a radical new design to Brackley, as they chase the dominant Red Bull team at the front of the F1 pack.

