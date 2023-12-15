Wolff speaks out on QUITTING F1 over rival domination

Cal Gaunt

Friday 15 December 2023 08:27

Toto Wolff has unequivocally stated that he hasn't even entertained the notion of relinquishing his role as team principal at Mercedes, even in the aftermath of failing to secure a single race victory in 2023.

The void left by Mercedes' struggles was starkly contrasted by the dominance of rivals Red Bull, who clinched triumph in 21 out of the 22 races, propelling Max Verstappen to a third consecutive drivers' championship.

The era of the Silver Arrows' supremacy in Formula 1, which commenced with Wolff's tenure in 2013, saw an unbroken streak of constructors' championship titles during the turbo-hybrid era.

The likes of Lewis Hamilton, Nico Rosberg, and Valtteri Bottas played instrumental roles, solidifying Mercedes as a colossal force in modern-day F1.

Yet, the tides have shifted since Hamilton's podium-topping performance in the penultimate round of the 2021 season. Mercedes' once-unassailable position has faltered, with only a solitary race victory to their name.

Christian Horner and his Red Bull have had the upper hand on Wolff's Mercedes in recent seasons

Toto Wolff says he has not considered quitting F1 over Red Bull's dominance

Wolff: No better alternative

George Russell's sensational triumph at Interlagos in 2022 stands as the lone bright spot in a challenging period for the team. But despite this downturn, Wolff remains resolute in his commitment to steering Mercedes back to its former glory.

“No, I don't,” Wolff told RacingNews365 after being asked if he ever considers stepping down. “Because I still think that I can contribute to the team in my area of expertise.

“And that is, I think, keeping it together, although I'm very emotional sometimes. But they know me so well, that I have these difficult moments on Sunday night. I can contribute.

“Unfortunately, I haven’t found someone where I would say: 'I think that person has more energy, more drive, more skill and all of these factors that I believe are important to be a team principal'.”

