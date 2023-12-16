F1 winner claims Verstappen has become a problem for Red Bull chief

Shay Rogers

Former F1 winner Gerhard Berger believes that Helmut Marko is handicapped now that Max Verstappen is experienced and makes less mistakes.

The Dutchman won 19 of the 22 races on offer in 2023 as he put on one of the most dominant displays in Formula 1 history.

Under contract with Red Bull for a further five seasons, he has the opportunity to build one of the greatest legacies ever – something which he is well into the process of doing already.

But his perfectionism is something of a burden to the Red Bull advisor according to race winner and former Ferrari driver Gerhard Berger.

Berger: Helmut simply has nothing to criticise

“Yes, of course. And that's exactly what has become the biggest handicap for Helmut Marko [Red Bull's motorsport director],” Berger said to Kronen Zeitung about Verstappen’s ability to perfect race weekends.

“Because Max doesn't need him. With zero errors, Helmut simply has nothing to criticise.”

Verstappen has made it well known that he has no desire to stay in the sport for a long time, but is signed with Red Bull through 2028.

2024 could be the year that Verstappen matches Sebastian Vettel’s feat of four consecutive titles with Red Bull – smashing the German’s records in the process and ensconcing himself to the top echelon of drivers in F1 history even more.

