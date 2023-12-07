Schumacher reveals vital F1 lesson from Hamilton and Russell

Matthew Hobkinson

Thursday 7 December 2023 14:57

Mick Schumacher has revealed that spending time with Lewis Hamilton and George Russell at Mercedes has taught him his worth and what he can bring to a Formula 1 team.

Having joined the grid with Haas in 2021, the young German was looking to follow in the footsteps of a man that had previously dominated the sport, his father, Michael Schumacher.

Yet the 24-year-old sadly found himself out of a seat after two years with Haas, instead teaming up with Mercedes as their third driver, something he is set to continue in 2024.

At Mercedes, Schumacher has two incredibly talented drivers in the form of Hamilton and Russell where he can learn as much as possible.

Mick Schumacher will continue his role as Mercedes' reserve driver in 2024

He will support George Russell (L) and Lewis Hamilton (R) at the Silver Arrows

And Schumacher has now admitted that the pair have taught him exactly what he can bring to an F1 team.

Schumacher grateful to Hamilton and Russell

“I guess the biggest point for me to elaborate on that is I know as a driver now much more what I want from my team around me," he told the official Formula 1 site.

"What I feel like I'm worth, and what I can bring to a team.

“Obviously going into my first year in Formula 1 it was kind of hard to know exactly what should be my position and how far can I go with my comments and everything.

“And having worked with Lewis and George for one year now, I kind of know how high the bar is set and how far I can go, and I have no problem sharing my information in the future.”

