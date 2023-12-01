F1 driver to 'GAMBLE' on Red Bull replacing Perez mid-season

Cal Gaunt

Sky Sports F1 pundit Karun Chandhok has suggested that Liam Lawson might reject a potential offer from Williams in the off-season and take a gamble on Red Bull replacing Sergio Perez in 2024.

This would create a potential opportunity for Lawson at AlphaTauri, where he currently serves as the official reserve driver.

Despite Lawson's impressive performances in five outings for AlphaTauri this year, the team opted not to promote him into a full-time race seat, instead sticking with Yuki Tsunoda and Daniel Ricciardo.

With Logan Sargeant's seat at Williams yet to be confirmed and the potential for Red Bull to make mid-season changes, Lawson remains vigilant for opportunities under the Red Bull umbrella.

Lawson to snub Williams?

This is why Chandhok thinks the Kiwi would turn down a potential approach from Williams over the winter break.

"I don't think Lawson will take the Williams opportunity because he genuinely is keeping an eye on that Red Bull thing," he told the Sky Sports F1 podcast.

"What happens? Do they start the season with Checo? If that doesn't work out, do they stick Daniel in the Red Bull? In which case, do they put Liam in the AlphaTauri?

"From Liam's standpoint, he's going, 'Hang on a second, I might take this gamble here and not upset the Red Bull family'. Because you can't sign with Williams, even on loan for Red Bull, and then leave mid-season - so I think he's gambling on something opening up perhaps in the early part of next year."

