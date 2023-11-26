Williams accidentally drop MAJOR hint on Sargeant F1 fate

Joe Ellis

Logan Sargeant is the only driver who is not officially confirmed for the 2024 F1 season and his fate may already be decided.

Following a strong final race of the season at Abu Dhabi, where the American followed his team-mate Alex Albon closely all night long, his engineer got on the radio and possibly leaked the team's decision.

As reported by journalist Kunal Shah on X, the Williams engineer said "Looking forward to next year, buddy!" which suggests that the 22-year-old will be back on the grid next season.

A formal announcement of Williams' choice is unlikely to come in the immediate aftermath of the season finale but if that radio message proves to be true, the 2024 grid is set.

Logan Sargeant is told that his defence on Daniel Ricciardo was one of the seasons the Aussie finished 11th and not in the points ahead of Lance Stroll.



Williams is 7th in the Constructors'.



"Looking forward to next year, buddy!"



Did WILLIAMS let the cat out of the bag?😉#F1 — Kunal Shah (@kunalashah) November 26, 2023

Logan Sargeant finished 21st in the drivers' standings after a very difficult rookie season

Worst silly season ever

F1 seriously lacked on-track action and title fights this season so it really needed a wild silly season of drivers moving here, there and everywhere.

But it has been the least interesting in history with nobody moving teams or getting the boot after Nyck de Vries was axed by AlphaTauri.

Sargeant is the only one who might end up dropping out if Mercedes is keen to get Formula 2 vice-champion Frederik Vesti into F1 but that seems unlikely right now.

The only crumb of comfort over the dull off-season might be the idea that next year's silly season could be complete madness with contracts expiring at the front of the grid bound to set the tone for the rest.

