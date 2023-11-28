F1 News Today: Hamilton SNUBS partnership as Alonso HITS BACK at illegal accusation

Chris Deeley

Tuesday 28 November 2023 05:57

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton has said that his favourite video game is Starfield, despite recently signing a partnership with Fortnite.

Alonso hits back at Hamilton's 'brake test' accusation

Fernando Alonso has addressed Lewis Hamilton's claim that the Aston Martin driver 'brake tested’ him during the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, setting the record straight.

Wolff reveals Mercedes will keep 'important' 2023 car

Toto Wolff has said that Mercedes won't just 'push the car into a corner somewhere' after a disappointing 2023 campaign.

F1 introduce strict 2026 car rule to prevent Brawn 2.0

Formula 1 have implemented a new rule which will stop teams from working on their 2026 cars until 2025.

F1 champion backs Schumacher move after advice call

With Mick Schumacher’s return to Formula 1 halted by the lack of available seats in 2024, the German has signed to race for Alpine in the World Endurance Championship – and a former F1 champ has backed the move.

