Ferrari F1 boss makes savage Mercedes dig after constructors' setback

Edward Hardy

Tuesday 28 November 2023 12:57

Ferrari boss Fred Vasseur aimed a sly jibe at Mercedes after his team narrowly lost out on second in the constructors' standings in Abu Dhabi.

The thrilling fight for P2 came down to the last lap of the season finale, as Mercedes managed to hold off their rivals despite late drama.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc even attempted to cede his track position to Red Bull's Sergio Perez to push George Russell off the podium and into P4.

However, owing to his five-second time penalty, the Mexican was demoted post-race and Russell still finished in P3, ensuring Mercedes managed to cling on to their title position by just three points, 409 to 406.

READ MORE: More Mercedes misery as Russell brings out red flag in testing

George Russell returned to the podium in Abu Dhabi

Despite Charles Leclerc's best efforts, Ferrari missed out on P2

Fred Vasseur has aimed a sly dig at Mercedes

Ferrari's tactics

Speaking after the race, Vasseur praised Leclerc's tactical thinking in the closing stages of the race before jokingly pointing the finger at Mercedes.

"It was a great race from Charles. He did what he could. He even let Perez pass to make the gap of 5 seconds on Russell," Vasseur said.

"Well, for once Mercedes won't be complaining about the steward’s decision.

"I don't even know what happened with Perez, I didn't watch. We shouldn't be disappointed on our side, Charles did the job. It's one of the first times we've had a fight with Red Bull, so we'll have to keep it up for next year.

"Leclerc would have liked to have slowed Russell down even more, but he had to aim right, I'm happy for him, he's moving up in the rankings. It's important for 2024.

"The momentum has been good over the last 2-3 races. We're not losing anything today. It’s more in the middle of the season that we've missed opportunities.

"I'd rather be third and finish on a positive note than finish second and be nowhere. That's for Mercedes."

Mercedes secured second place in the constructors' standings

READ MORE: Ferrari boss Vasseur points blame after Sainz shock in Abu Dhabi