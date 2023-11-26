F1 Abu Dhabi GP top three verdict: Unusual Russell battle and 'incredible' Leclerc

Joe Ellis

Sunday 26 November 2023 16:34 - Updated: 16:34

George Russell revealed that he had to contend with a persistent cough on his way to the Abu Dhabi GP podium.

The 25-year-old had been feeling under the weather during the week and his health was not quite at 100 per cent when it came to the race at Yas Marina Circuit.

But he put that to the back of his mind to come home in third, following a time penalty for Sergio Perez in the Red Bull.

“I was probably coughing four times a lap then, so it was pretty miserable out there which didn’t help things," Russell said after the race.

"But as I said just massive relief that I’ve brought the car home P3. Can’t believe it’s only the second podium of the year, but really happy to end the season this way.”

George Russell led Mercedes' charge in Abu Dhabi as Lewis Hamilton scrapped for minor points

Charles Leclerc and Ferrari were fractionally beaten by Mercedes in the battle for second in 2023

What could've been for Ferrari

Charles Leclerc was delighted with second but he couldn't hide his frustration as the team missed out on second in the constructors' standings to Mercedes.

"On one hand, I’m really happy because on a weekend like this, honestly there wasn’t one thing we could have done better.

"As a team, I think it was definitely not a given that we were the second-fastest car this weekend, but we did an incredible job. Doing everything right, strategy, qualifying, it’s just a shame we finished third in the constructors.

"That’s all that mattered to me in this end of the season. We didn’t achieve that."

Max Verstappen got the party started in Abu Dhabi with some awesome, smoking donuts after the race

Cherish these moments

Out front, Max Verstappen claimed his 19th win of the season and although he is getting very used to hearing the same national anthems on the podium, he was keen to enjoy every win, including this one.

“It will be very hard to have another season like this, we know that. You always want to do better but sometimes doing better is not 20 races wins and potentially winning the championship, but we’ll see.

"We’re working hard for next year to have again a very competitive car."

Can anyone catch the champions in 2024? we can't wait to find out!

