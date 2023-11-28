More Mercedes misery as Russell brings out red flag in testing

Sam Cook

Tuesday 28 November 2023

Mercedes' 2023 woes have continued during post-season testing in Abu Dhabi after George Russell's car broke down, bringing out a red flag.

The young driver and Pirelli tyre test has become a fixture of the Formula 1 calendar, allowing teams to pick up some last-minute data that may help with their development the following season.

While Mercedes may have been happier just to ditch their W14, which was unable to win a single race this year, Russell did take to the track after the session was delayed by 25 minutes at the start due to the lack of a medical helicopter at the circuit.

Unfortunately for Russell, his car then ground to a halt at turn six around the Yas Marina Circuit, although for reasons unknown.

Mercedes' W14 car has given the team plenty of inconsistencies throughout 2023

Frederik Vesti jumped into the Mercedes car during post-season testing, replacing Lewis Hamilton

Both Lewis Hamilton and team-mate George Russell have recently signed a new deal to stay until 2025

Hamilton missing

It was Ferrari's Carlos Sainz who put in the fastest time of the morning session, almost a second clear of Red Bull's Sergio Perez.

Russell's team-mate Lewis Hamilton didn't take part in the session, with Frederik Vesti taking his place, as teams took the opportunity to give young drivers more experience in an F1 car.

Other rookies on show included F2 champion Theo Pourchaire, Pato O'Ward in the McLaren and Ferrari junior driver Robert Shwartzman.

Red flag. Russell has stopped at Turn 6 #F1 #AbuDhabiTest — Chris Medland (@ChrisMedlandF1) November 28, 2023

