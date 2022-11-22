F1 driver swaps at Abu Dhabi post-season test first look
F1 News
The F1 season may be over but teams and drivers had one more day of on-track running before settling down for the winter break.
As is now tradition, both regular-season and development drivers took to the Yas Island Circuit to close out the year, providing teams with a chance to bed in new drivers at the earliest opportunity.
Fernando Alonso, Pierre Gasly, Nico Hulkenberg, Nyck de Vries, Oscar Piastri and Logan Sargeant all took part for their new teams just two days after the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
Check out the gallery below!