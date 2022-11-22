Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • FR
  • ES-MX
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB FR ES-MX
GPFans FanReach B.V. 2022 ©
F1 driver swaps at Abu Dhabi post-season test first look
WK2022
Alonso delight despite "pain in different places" after Aston Martin debut
Schumacher reveals excuses behind Latifi crash in frustrating final Haas fling
1
Vettel and Ricciardo given bizarre F1 exit advice by Mazepin
Red Bull at its strongest level in F1 - Horner
Wolff blames "mountain air" for Steiner's Schumacher axe
8
Verstappen questions fairness of Leclerc blocking
Hamilton contemplates sick day as Red Bull reveal celebration plan - GPFans F1 Recap
3
Irreplaceable Vettel and Verstappen perfection - GPFans Stewards' Room Podcast
2
F1 bans Aston Martin's "unusual" rear wing for 2023
4
Verstappen makes more history as Leclerc succumbs to F1 jinx - Abu Dhabi GP stats
1
Ricciardo confirms Red Bull return "close"
1
Hulkenberg reveals ironic Magnussen 'hello' as hatchet buried
27
F1 2023 confirmed driver line-ups
F1 driver swaps at Abu Dhabi post-season test first look

F1 driver swaps at Abu Dhabi post-season test first look

F1 News

F1 driver swaps at Abu Dhabi post-season test first look

F1 driver swaps at Abu Dhabi post-season test first look
GPFans Staff

The F1 season may be over but teams and drivers had one more day of on-track running before settling down for the winter break.

As is now tradition, both regular-season and development drivers took to the Yas Island Circuit to close out the year, providing teams with a chance to bed in new drivers at the earliest opportunity.

Fernando Alonso, Pierre Gasly, Nico Hulkenberg, Nyck de Vries, Oscar Piastri and Logan Sargeant all took part for their new teams just two days after the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Check out the gallery below!

F2 driver Frederick Vesti piloted a Mercedes W13
Whilst George Russell took control of the other Silver Arrow
Liam Lawson returned for Red Bull after impressing in FP1 last week
Sergio Perez completed Red Bull's line-up
Robert Shwartzman made another Ferrari appearance
Alongside Charles Leclerc
Pierre Gasly made his Alpine debut
Jack Doohan continued his reserve duties
Oscar Piastri wore papaya and black for the first time
But came to a stop on track
Lando Norris completed his last drive of the year
Valtteri Bottas took his Alfa Romeo out
Théo Pourchaire was back in the car after his F2 season ended
Felipe Drugovich assumed his Aston Martin reserve role
Whilst Fernando Alonso made his team debut. As he is on loan from Alpine, sponsors were removed from the car
Nico Hulkenberg in Haas colours for the first time
As he takes over from Mick Schumacher
Pietro Fittipaldi was also on track
Nyck de Vries made his AlphaTauri debut
Logan Sargeant appeared fresh from securing his super licence
Alongside new team-mate Alex Albon

Related news

More news

Most read

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x