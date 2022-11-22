F1 driver swaps at Abu Dhabi post-season test first look

GPFans Staff

Tuesday 22 November 2022 10:25 - Updated: 10:27

The F1 season may be over but teams and drivers had one more day of on-track running before settling down for the winter break.

As is now tradition, both regular-season and development drivers took to the Yas Island Circuit to close out the year, providing teams with a chance to bed in new drivers at the earliest opportunity.

Fernando Alonso, Pierre Gasly, Nico Hulkenberg, Nyck de Vries, Oscar Piastri and Logan Sargeant all took part for their new teams just two days after the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Check out the gallery below!

F2 driver Frederick Vesti piloted a Mercedes W13

Whilst George Russell took control of the other Silver Arrow

Liam Lawson returned for Red Bull after impressing in FP1 last week

Sergio Perez completed Red Bull's line-up

Robert Shwartzman made another Ferrari appearance

Alongside Charles Leclerc

Pierre Gasly made his Alpine debut

Jack Doohan continued his reserve duties

Oscar Piastri wore papaya and black for the first time

But came to a stop on track

Lando Norris completed his last drive of the year

Valtteri Bottas took his Alfa Romeo out

Théo Pourchaire was back in the car after his F2 season ended

Felipe Drugovich assumed his Aston Martin reserve role

Whilst Fernando Alonso made his team debut. As he is on loan from Alpine, sponsors were removed from the car

Nico Hulkenberg in Haas colours for the first time

As he takes over from Mick Schumacher

Pietro Fittipaldi was also on track

Nyck de Vries made his AlphaTauri debut

Logan Sargeant appeared fresh from securing his super licence