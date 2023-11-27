Hamilton SNUBS partnership in favourite video game admission

Sam Cook

Monday 27 November 2023 23:12

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton has said that his favourite video game is Starfield, despite recently signing a partnership with Fortnite.

The seven-time world champion has been well known to be a big gaming fan, and it was no surprise when earlier in November it was announced that he - and his dog Roscoe - would appear on Fortnite as part of an 'icons series'.

Hamilton was given a ban by Mercedes boss Toto Wolff from visiting casinos whilst Formula 1 was in Las Vegas, but the Brit will surely be enjoying gaming throughout the winter break, with no more F1 on the horizon until March.

Lewis Hamilton has made no secret of his love for gaming

Toto Wolff did place a ban on Lewis Hamilton and the rest of the Mercedes team from visiting casinos during the Las Vegas Grand Prix

Hamilton's call of duty

Now Hamilton, speaking to gaming content creator Jake Lucky in quotes that were reported by Gazzetta, has revealed his favourite past times.

“I really like Starfield, the new Starfield,” he said. “Call of Duty is a thing, I also play Call of Duty and Fortnite back to back. I would say I prefer Fortnite because I prefer the building aspect.”

Whilst Hamilton didn't give a mention to F1 2023, I think we can forgive him for not wanting to drive around tracks online that he has driven hundreds of laps around in real life.

