Hamilton (and Roscoe) join Fortnite in 'Icon Series'

Sam Cook

Wednesday 15 November 2023 22:57

Fortnite-playing Formula 1 fans will be amazed to hear that their two favourite things are crossing over!

No, F1 cars aren't being added to the game as a means of getting away from that one nerd who builds too quick.

Players will be able to buy a Lewis Hamilton 'skin' as part of the Fortnite Icon Series, meaning you can play as the seven-time world champion in the game.

Unlike in the recently released F1 2023, hiring the services of Hamilton will not give you any competitive advantage, but you will benefit from the Brit's expensive fashion taste.

Hamilton's main 'skin' will be wearing designer shades and a colourful, buttoned-down shirt, whilst you can also play as the seven-time world champion in a full-body superhero suit.

Hamilton's Fortnite debut

The news was released via X (formerly known as Twitter), alongside a video of Hamilton 'breaking boundaries'.

Many F1 fans are over the moon to see Hamilton's dog Roscoe also forming part of the 'bundle'.

There are no limits. Transcend expectations. Break boundaries.



The heroic @LewisHamilton is joining the Fortnite Icon Series ⚡ pic.twitter.com/WdcbCq0H1Y — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) November 15, 2023

