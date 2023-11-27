Alonso hits back at Hamilton's 'brake test' accusation

Anna Malyon

Monday 27 November 2023 20:12

Fernando Alonso has addressed Lewis Hamilton's claim that the Aston Martin driver 'brake tested’ him during the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, setting the record straight.

The Spanish driver secured seventh place at the Yas Marina Circuit, solidifying his fourth place in the Formula 1 drivers' championship.

After initially leading Hamilton at turn 5 on his way out of the pits, Alonso shifted to the right side of the track and eased off the throttle, surprising Hamilton. This prompted the Brit to express over the team radio, "Yeah, he just brake tested me. I got brake tested, like way before the braking zone."

However, Alonso has shed light on the incident, which went unchecked by the stewards, saying it was nothing more than on-track tactics.

"Lewis is obviously very clever and understands the sport really good and has a lot of experience but I have more,” said Alonso. “We did the same in Canada in 2012, so 11 years after that episode, we tried to give the DRS to the other guy, braking for Turn 5 but in both cases, I won so it is okay."

Championship fight

Despite Hamilton overtaking Alonso later in the lap, the Spanish driver made a comeback and ultimately finished ahead of the Mercedes driver, securing his position in the drivers’ championship.

The two-time world champion expressed disbelief at securing fourth in the standings after the race, calling the season his best since 2012, when he finished second in the drivers' championship.

"If you’d told me before this weekend that I’d finish fourth in the Drivers’ Championship,” Alonso added. “I wouldn’t have believed you, so this is a real gift. I’m really pleased with the way I’ve driven all season – I think this has been my best, most consistent season of driving since 2012.

"I think I got the maximum from the car all season. The whole Aston Martin team has worked incredibly hard. We started this year as an underdog, but we’ll start 2024 very much in the spotlight; we need to be ready for that."

Although Aston Martin couldn't maintain their constructors' championship position, losing out to McLaren, they still have positive aspects to consider as they look ahead to the 2024 F1 season.

