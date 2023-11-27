close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX
F1 News Today: FIA hand Perez double punishment as teams sent UNUSUAL safety warning

F1 News Today: FIA hand Perez double punishment as teams sent UNUSUAL safety warning

F1 News

F1 News Today: FIA hand Perez double punishment as teams sent UNUSUAL safety warning

F1 News Today: FIA hand Perez double punishment as teams sent UNUSUAL safety warning

Red Bull driver Sergio Perez has received a formal warning from the stewards after a radio outburst aimed at those selfsame stewards during the season finale in Abu Dhabi.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 teams sent SAFETY warning by FIA

Formula 1 teams have been instructed by the FIA to 'stress the importance of eye protection', after a number of teams were investigated for not wearing the correct safety equipment in the pitlane.

➡️ READ MORE

Perez FUMES at F1 stewards over Abu Dhabi penalty

Sergio Perez was in disbelief at the FIA stewards after a time penalty saw him lose a podium at the Abu Dhabi GP.

➡️ READ MORE

Norris slams 'CARELESS' F1 rival after Abu Dhabi GP flashpoint

Lando Norris admitted that he was not a fan of Sergio Perez's bold overtaking move which led to contact between the two in the Abu Dhabi GP.

➡️ READ MORE

Williams accidentally drop MAJOR hint on Sargeant F1 fate

Logan Sargeant is the only driver who is not officially confirmed for the 2024 F1 season, but his fate may already be decided.

➡️ READ MORE

Related news

More news

Most read

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x