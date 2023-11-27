F1 News Today: FIA hand Perez double punishment as teams sent UNUSUAL safety warning
F1 News
F1 News Today: FIA hand Perez double punishment as teams sent UNUSUAL safety warning
Red Bull driver Sergio Perez has received a formal warning from the stewards after a radio outburst aimed at those selfsame stewards during the season finale in Abu Dhabi.
➡️ READ MORE
F1 teams sent SAFETY warning by FIA
Formula 1 teams have been instructed by the FIA to 'stress the importance of eye protection', after a number of teams were investigated for not wearing the correct safety equipment in the pitlane.
➡️ READ MORE
Perez FUMES at F1 stewards over Abu Dhabi penalty
Sergio Perez was in disbelief at the FIA stewards after a time penalty saw him lose a podium at the Abu Dhabi GP.
➡️ READ MORE
Norris slams 'CARELESS' F1 rival after Abu Dhabi GP flashpoint
Lando Norris admitted that he was not a fan of Sergio Perez's bold overtaking move which led to contact between the two in the Abu Dhabi GP.
➡️ READ MORE
Williams accidentally drop MAJOR hint on Sargeant F1 fate
Logan Sargeant is the only driver who is not officially confirmed for the 2024 F1 season, but his fate may already be decided.
➡️ READ MORE