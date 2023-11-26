Perez FUMES at F1 stewards over Abu Dhabi penalty

Joe Ellis

Sergio Perez was in disbelief at the FIA stewards after a time penalty saw him lose a podium at the Abu Dhabi GP.

The Mexican's sublime race pace saw him fight through from ninth on the grid to second over the line, courtesy of Charles Leclerc letting him through to try and hold up George Russell in the fight for second in the constructors' standings.

He dropped back down to fourth after the penalty was applied having barged past Lando Norris, causing contact and the McLaren to go across the turn six and seven chicane.

The stewards decided that Perez did not do enough to avoid the collision and penalised him as a result, leaving the Red Bull driver laughing at the decision he clearly did not agree with.

"We have commissioners who have never got their arses into an F1 car," Perez fumed when speaking to Canal+ after the race.

"It's up to the two drivers to play the game. I blocked the rear wheels and it made me laugh to take the penalty.

I didn't understand why Leclerc gave me the place. Well, after that it wasn't a big deal, apparently."

Perez still finished ahead of Norris, who came home fifth and lost out in the battle for fourth in the drivers' standings to Leclerc (fifth) and Fernando Alonso (fourth).

Perez took offence over the team radio as well at his penalty, with a rant that earned him further punishment from the FIA in the form of a formal warning.

