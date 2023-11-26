F1 team MOCKED by pundits live on air with wild Zebra claim

Sam Cook

Sunday 26 November 2023 22:57

David Croft has playfully proposed a new team name for AlphaTauri after their livery drew comparisons to a zebra by Sky Sports F1 pundits.

The Faenza-based outfit are trialling a new livery for next season at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, with a rebrand and a name change coming for 2024.

Recent speculation suggested the team could possibly adopt the name 'Racing Bulls', following Red Bull's trademark with the European Union.

However, Croft put forward his own recommendation after Ted Kravitz explained the trial livery that both Yuki Tsunoda and Daniel Ricciardo had been driving around in at the Yas Marina Circuit.

AlphaTauri are set for a rebrand in the off-season ready for 2024

David Croft believes a wildlife-based name might be best for AlphaTauri

Zebra Racing?

“Well it’s just one of the two teams that haven’t taken their branding off from Las Vegas, because you know, got other things to do," Kravitz said during FP3.

"But, I think that actually in Las Vegas and now even more so, that is a trial livery for next year, what AlphaTauri are running now.”

"Really? Zebra Racing? We’ll see,” Croft replied.

Wildlife battle ensues on comms

AlphaTauri ran a new livery at the Las Vegas Grand Prix

True to Kravitz's style, the discussion took an unexpected turn, steering away from the actual F1 action on the track.

Former F1 driver Anthony Davidson playfully inquired about a race between a zebra and a bull, prompting Croft and Kravitz to provide a surprisingly well-researched response.

“Right, Ted, while you were talking and doing your plane spotting, the top speed of a zebra: 65mph. Top speed of a bull: 56mph. Zebra wins qualifying," Croft revealed before Kravitz countered.

“Yes, but bulls have horns and would probably impale the zebra if he manages to catch… oh I see what you’re saying. The bull wouldn’t catch the zebra in order to impale him with his horns," Kravitz responded.

Just another day in the Sky Sports F1 commentary booth!

