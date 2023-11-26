F1 Race Today: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2023 start times, schedule and TV channel

Cal Gaunt

Sunday 26 November 2023 07:57

When the chequered flag falls on the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Sunday, it will mark the final chapter of the 2023 Formula 1 season.

With the drivers' and constructors' championships resolved, a fierce duel for second place is still raging between Mercedes and Ferrari.

Meanwhile, Carlos Sainz, who failed to escape Q1 on Saturday, and Fernando Alonso are deadlocked at 200 points each in the battle for fourth place in the drivers' standings, while Lando Norris and Charles Leclerc also have designs on the top four.

Mercedes carry a slim four-point lead over their Italian rivals into the Yas Marina Circuit race - with the battle likely coming down to the performances of Leclerc and George Russell, who start the race from the first and second row respectively. Lewis Hamilton will start P11 after failing to make Q3 for a second successive weekend.

Here is all you need to know ahead of the main event on Yas Island.

Abu Dhabi GP race - Sunday, November 26, 2023

Here's when lights will go out all around the world:

Local time: 5pm Sunday

UK time (BST):1pm Sunday

Central European Time (CET):2pm Sunday

United States (Eastern Time):8am Sunday

United States (Central Time):7am Sunday

United States (Pacific Time):5am Sunday

South Africa: 3pm Sunday

Australia (Sydney/Melbourne):12am Monday

How to watch the Abu Dhabi GP live on TV today

The following broadcasters have F1 rights to cover the action from Abu Dhabi, please check local listings:

UK: Sky Sports F1

United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Australia: Fox Sports

Canada: RDS, TSN

France: Canal+

Germany: Sky Sport F1

Italy: Sky Sport F1

Spain: DAZN

Netherlands: Viaplay Xtra

Brazil: BandSports, Bandeirantes

Japan: DAZN

South Africa: SuperSport

Malaysia: beIN Sports

Singapore: beIN Sports

F1 TV Pro is also available in selected territories.

