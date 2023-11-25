McLaren announce new F1 driver and Hamilton reveals retirement plans – GPFans F1 Recap

Chris Deeley

Saturday 25 November 2023 00:27

McLaren have unveiled Arrow McLaren IndyCar Team driver Pato O’Ward as a reserve driver for the 2024 season.

Hamilton details Mercedes F1 retirement plans

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton is well aware of what he's going to be working on after his F1 retirement. While the seven-time world champion remains focused on racing after securing a contract extension that could see him race into his 40s, the seven-time world champion is already contemplating a future beyond F1.

Mercedes boss Wolff prepares for 'FIGHT' with fierce F1 rivals

Toto Wolff is ready for a close fight between Mercedes and Ferrari as the two teams battle it out for second in the constructors’ championship at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

F1 pundit makes 'strangle' claim after Red Bull rookie's helmet struggles

Sky Sports F1 pundit Anthony Davidson has explained the cause of an unusual incident suffered by Jake Dennis during FP1 at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Iconic F1 pairing lock in partnership to 2030

McLaren and Mercedes have signed terms for a new power unit agreement to last until 2030.

