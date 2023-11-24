Hulkenberg collision brings out second red flag in CHAOTIC Abu Dhabi Grand Prix practice

Sam Cook

Friday 24 November 2023 15:13 - Updated: 15:14

Nico Hulkenberg caused a second red flag during FP2 at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, just minutes after the session had got back underway.

Carlos Sainz's hefty shunt into the barriers had originally caused a 27-minute delay to proceedings, with cars then desperately trying to get out onto the track to complete some practice programmes.

Hulkenberg was perhaps too eager, however, and got onto the artificial grass, ending up slamming his car into the barrier and damaging the rear end of his Haas.

It meant that drivers only ended up getting about 25 minutes of the session, something which may harm those who gave up their seat to rookies during FP1, including Hulkenberg.

Carlos Sainz had caused a red flag earlier in the session after a crash during practice for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Nico Hulkenberg and Kevin Magnussen had a frustrating FP2 at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Hulkenberg crash causes chaos

Indeed, the veteran German driver only managed to complete one lap with all the interruptions during FP2, and will now be on the back foot heading into Saturday.

With the rear end of the car taking quite a battering with his rear wing all out of shape after the incident, there will also be concerns over the gearbox for the team.

Once the red flags were out of the way, the majority of teams and drivers opted to focus on their qualifying pace, causing a thrilling end to the session in which Haas' rivals Alfa Romeo found themselves up in fourth and seventh.

