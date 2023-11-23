F1 veteran to retire and take up new role in 2024

Jay Winter

Thursday 23 November 2023 16:57

Josef Leberer, a legend in the Formula 1 realm, has decided to step away after an illustrious career spanning 36 years.

Renowned for his role as the physiotherapist for legends like Ayrton Senna, Alain Prost, Kimi Räikkönen, and Sebastian Vettel, Leberer leaves an indelible mark on the sport.

The conclusion of this chapter, however, opens another intriguing one, as Sauber Motorsport announces that Leberer will transition into the role of ambassador in 2024.

"Formula 1 has been my life for 36 years, and Sauber has been my home for 27 years," reflected Leberer.

Josef Leberer worked with the likes of F1 icon Ayrton Senna

Josef Leberer also had the honour to work with Kimi Raikkonen and Sebastian Vettel

His journey and contribution in the paddock have been nothing short of spectacular, contributing to the physical well-being and performance optimisation of some of the sport's most iconic figures.

As he embarks on this new venture with Sauber, Leberer expressed his hope to "bring to life the incredible stories I have experienced in Formula 1 over so many years."

Sauber: Leberer is 'a man with a million stories'

When Senna left McLaren for Williams at the end of 1993 he asked Josef Leberer to go with him

This transition from behind-the-scenes physiotherapist to an ambassadorial role signifies a unique opportunity for fans and partners to glean insights into the rich tapestry of F1 history.

The announcement from Sauber paints a vivid picture of Leberer as "a man with a million stories."

As this luminary bids farewell to the day-to-day rigours of F1, his ambassadorial role will extend beyond the team, reaching out to fans and partners alike, providing a captivating time capsule of the sport's bygone eras.

