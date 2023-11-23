F1 world champion highlights major 'PROBLEM' facing Hamilton

Cal Gaunt

Thursday 23 November 2023 20:57

Nico Rosberg has highlighted the 'problem' faced by Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes as they aim to outperform Max Verstappen and Red Bull in their quest for more silverware next season.

Red Bull's dominance in 2023, with Verstappen securing his third consecutive title, has left Mercedes playing catch-up. Despite upgrades to their car during the season, Mercedes and Hamilton have struggled to match Red Bull's performance.

Hamilton is currently experiencing the first significant winless streak of his F1 career, facing two consecutive seasons without a victory.

And while Rosberg acknowledges the potential shown by Mercedes in Austin in October, he stresses that consistency remains the biggest hurdle to overcome in providing Hamilton with a car capable of securing his record eighth drivers' crown in 2024.

Max Verstappen and Red Bull have had the edge over Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes in recent times

Lewis Hamilton is currently enduring the first major winless streak of his F1 career

Nico Rosberg believes Mercedes can put up a fight in 2024

Consistency is key

“We’ve seen flashes of brilliance from the Mercedes team just recently," Rosberg told the Daily Mail. "They lack consistency. But look at Austin. They were challenging for the win there and actually had the fastest car over the weekend.

“So, we’ve seen that they’re starting to understand the car and they just have the problem that you still lack consistency.

"They still lack in straight-line performance but they are starting to understand all that.

“I believe in Mercedes’ ability because I was there. I know how strong they are. It’s always still the same people. So, certainly, there is a chance that Hamilton could once again fight for the championship next year.”

READ MORE: Hamilton insists F1 needs African race on calendar