Ricciardo issues telling Red Bull prediction over Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend

Daniel Ricciardo has insisted that the Red Bull fridges will likely be empty during the Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend given the amount going on late at night in Sin City.

The Australian will be eager to put in a good performance for AlphaTauri as the 20 drivers take to the Strip.

Although the focus will firmly be on getting around the track as fast as possible, drivers will also be keen to enjoy what Vegas has to offer and take advantage of the incredible race venue.

And Ricciardo has now admitted that he is expecting a lot of late nights in somewhere that quite literally feels out of this world.

Daniel Ricciardo will be looking to impress in his AlphaTauri this weekend

The Australian has one eye on a Red Bull seat in 2025

Yet the F1 star has taken time out to share just how amazed he is at this weekend's race venue

Ricciardo: Las Vegas Grand Prix from another world

"It's surreal," he told Sky Sports when asked for his thoughts on F1 being in Vegas.

"I think Vegas feels like you're in a movie set, just the whole city. It just feels like something from maybe another world – not the real world.

"I mean to have Formula 1 here, it feels, even the paddock, everything is just, the way they brought it up [the platforms for the opening ceremony] that's crazy.

"So it feels really cool. I think our Red Bull fridges this weekend will be empty because yeah, it's going to [be hard to] stay up late."

