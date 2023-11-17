Piastri has his say on UNUSUAL Las Vegas Grand Prix entrance

Sam Cook

Friday 17 November 2023 02:57

McLaren driver Oscar Piastri has revealed his thoughts on the spectacle at the Las Vegas Grand Prix, after an opening ceremony which included unusual entrances for the drivers.

In a packed paddock for a Wednesday evening, each driver pairing was revealed to the crowd on a moving platform, with music making the event not too dissimilar to a WWE Royal Rumble event.

Whilst world champion Max Verstappen has already had his say on the 'show' that's taking centre-stage in Vegas for the first time for over 40 years, a lot of the drivers seem to be enjoying the unique atmosphere.

Earlier this week, Carlos Sainz may have enjoyed himself a little too much when he won the first ever Netflix Cup alongside American golfer Justin Thomas.

Formula 1 heads to a new location this weekend for the Las Vegas Grand Prix

The Las Vegas Grand Prix is expected to be quite a spectacle

Lando Norris, Carlos Sainz, Pierre Gasly and Alex Albon all took part in the inaugural Netflix Cup ahead of the Las Vegas Grand Prix

But, with racing now almost ready to start, there have been concerns that the show may get in the way of the actual sporting action at the Las Vegas Street Circuit.

From one unique entrance to another... 😁



The moment Lando and Oscar were revealed to the crowd at the #LasVegasGP opening ceremony! 👋 pic.twitter.com/sTBUo6ZdOE — McLaren (@McLarenF1) November 16, 2023

You don't get greeted by Elvis anywhere else

Ahead of the inaugural Las Vegas GP getting underway, Piastri has revealed his thoughts when asked on McLaren's official X page how he would rate the display.

"You've got to rate it a 10, you don't get greeted by Elvis anywhere else, so yeah a nice little entrance to the week," he said.

"The sign was cool as well, I forgot about that completely, already.

"I'm still getting used to the fact that we're rocking up to the track and it's dark already, but I'll wake up soon."

