F1 News Today: Verstappen snubs British royalty as Andretti receives even more FIA backing

Jay Winter

Wednesday 15 November 2023 05:57

Max Verstappen isn't one for celebrity clamour, and that was only proved further as his tunnel vision mindset meant he gave Prince Harry short shrift in the Red Bull garage ahead of the United States Grand Prix.

Andretti's F1 bid given another a HUGE FIA boost

General Motors have announced they have formally registered with the FIA as a Formula 1 power unit manufacturer, starting from 2028.

Former F1 chief slams 'SELFISH' Ricciardo in timing problem jibe

Former Renault Formula 1 chief Cyril Abiteboul has branded Daniel Ricciardo "selfish" over his departure from the team in 2020 and claims the Australian has a history of making poor career choices.

Norris names five drivers that would make life 'tougher' for Verstappen

Lando Norris has named a star-studded five-man shortlist of drivers that he feels would be able to challenge Max Verstappen in the second Red Bull.

