Tsunoda explains why Ricciardo is frontrunner to replace Perez

Sam Cook

Tuesday 14 November 2023 11:57

Yuki Tsunoda has said that the reason his AlphaTauri team-mate Daniel Ricciardo is being linked with a move back to his old Red Bull team is because he has "Red Bull energy".

The Australian's performances since returning from a hand injury which ruled him out of five Grands Prix have been superb, and he has looked ready to fight right at the front once more.

This coupled with Sergio Perez's poor showings alongside Max Verstappen at Red Bull have led to many rumours swirling around about a potential return to Red Bull for Ricciardo.

Both Ricciardo and Liam Lawson, who sparkled when deputising for the Australian during his injury period, have impressed the Red Bull bosses alongside Tsunoda.

Daniel Ricciardo is one of three team-mates Yuki Tsunoda has partnered in 2023

Liam Lawson sparkled when deputising for Ricciardo, leaving AlphaTauri a tough choice between three very talented drivers

Sergio Prrez's poor performances have left his future at Red Bull in doubt

Tsunoda focused on impressing Red Bull

Tsunoda is the only AlphaTauri driver to have taken part in every race weekend in 2023, and he has had three different team-mates.

He has managed to outscore all three of those drivers put together, and his late-season form has helped buoy AlphaTauri up into eighth in the constructors' championship.

Now, the Japanese driver has revealed why he thinks his team-mate is ahead of him in the Red Bull pecking order.

“Daniel has experience, more fans, he’s more trusted and more valued so it makes sense," he told Autosport.

"I just have to show my performance consistently to kind of show them [and] everyone that I can be that contender.

“Anyway, Checo [Perez] has next year’s contract and nothing we can do to change anything. I just need to keep showing my results now.

“He’s [Ricciardo] doing a good job, especially after coming back from McLaren and he seems really comfortable in the car especially compared to at previous teams. I think he’s got Red Bull energy, the Red Bull style.”

Ricciardo, who specifically requested the Las Vegas Grand Prix to make a return, will be looking to make the most of his time in Sin City as F1 heads to the Nevada desert.

