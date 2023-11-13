F1 News Today: Driver in bizarre THREAT as Vegas race set for new chaos

Chris Deeley

Monday 13 November 2023 05:57

Fernando Alonso has said there will be 'consequences' for those who sparked rumours of him being lined up to replace Sergio Perez at Red Bull.

F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix weather forecast – potential coldest race ever at risk of rain

It's a very, very different race weekend coming up in Las Vegas! While Singapore gives it all about being a night race, the Nevada desert might be the most real version of that we've ever seen – with rain in the air.

Schumacher aide reveals why he refuses to provide health update

Michael Schumacher's family lawyer has revealed why the seven-time world champion's health is a closely guarded secret, insisting that increased media attention would have a detrimental effect.

Leclerc warned of difficult recovery after 'CATASTROPHIC' crash

Jean Todt has warned Charles Leclerc of a difficult recovery after his disastrous Brazilian Grand Prix crash.

Button reveals rejection by F1 team principal

Jenson Button has revealed that Christian Horner rejected him for a Red Bull seat before he secured his Brawn GP appointment, ultimately leading to his championship victory.

