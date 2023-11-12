F1 News Today: Legend issues Vegas CRASH warning as Ricciardo Red Bull return revelation made

Stuart Hodge

Sunday 12 November 2023 05:58

Former F1 chief Ross Brawn has warned that the sport might have failed to properly consider the risks posed by the chilly temperatures set to plague the Las Vegas Grand Prix meaning drivers could be in more danger of crashing.

Ricciardo Red Bull return revelation made by team boss

Christian Horner has dashed hopes of Daniel Ricciardo returning to Red Bull for 2024, insisting that he's 'confident' Sergio Perez will continue in the seat.

Schumacher reveals F1 stalwart 'getting impatient' with his team

Ralf Schumacher has indicated that Nico Hulkenberg wants to leave Haas, describing it as being at "a dead end" for the experienced F1 star.

F1 star wants explanation from Marko after being brutally axed

Alpine driver Pierre Gasly hopes to one day discuss his Red Bull demotion with Helmut Marko after admitting they haven't spoken about it since it happened.

Wolff meets ‘future Mercedes F1 driver’ in viral video

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff had a heartwarming encounter with a young Formula 1 fan this week - and urged the kid to 'give him a call' after becoming a racing driver.

Verstappen admits F1 disadvantage ahead of Las Vegas GP

Max Verstappen acknowledges that he has much to learn about the Las Vegas Grand Prix circuit, humorously revealing that he crashed into the wall multiple times while navigating it on the Formula 1 game.

