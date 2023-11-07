Ferrari drivers make identical criticism after Brazilian GP woes

Anna Malyon

Tuesday 7 November 2023 14:57

Ferrari drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz have individually attributed their poor performance at the Brazilian Grand Prix to issues with their car.

Leclerc secured second position in qualifying on Friday, but his race ended before it even started when he spun into the barriers during the formation lap.

The only Ferrari driver remaining on the grid, Sainz, had a less-than-exciting race in Sao Paulo, finishing in sixth place.

And both drivers have now pointed to different issues with their cars as the primary reason behind their poor results.

Taking to their respective social media accounts, the two drivers shared their disappointment with the results in Brazil and offered explanations.

"Disappointed to say the least," Leclerc said. "Lost the power steering and the engine power on the formation lap. It hurts because today was a great opportunity for us."

Charles Leclerc was unable to start the Brazilian Grand Prix after crashing into the barriers

Sainz posted a similar message to his Ferrari teammate but took a more forward-looking approach, expressing his anticipation for the upcoming race in Las Vegas rather than dwelling on the Brazil result.

"Difficult day," Sainz said. "Struggled with starts due to a clutch issue and unfortunately P6 was the maximum.

"Big shame for Charles as today we could’ve scored important points against Merc. Time to recharge batteries and come back stronger in Las Vegas."

Fight for P2

Ferrari are currently engaged in a battle with Mercedes for second place in the constructors' championship, sitting 20 points behind as they approach the final two races of the season.

However, Sainz acknowledged that this race could have been crucial for the Scuderia's objectives if both drivers had been in the race, especially considering George Russell's DNF during the race.

The Spanish driver outperformed Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes, who finished 8th in Brazil. However, with both teams complaining about their cars this weekend, it remains uncertain who will ultimately secure second spot.

READ MORE: Vasseur admits Ferrari gamble backfired after Leclerc's AGONY in Brazil