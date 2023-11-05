Brazilian F1 Grand Prix 2023 results: Official times and gaps after EPIC podium fight
F1 News
Brazilian F1 Grand Prix 2023 results: Official times and gaps after EPIC podium fight
Max Verstappen claimed his 17th victory of the season at the Brazilian Grand Prix after a chaotic start saw three cars out before the first lap had concluded.
Lando Norris attempted to overtake the Dutchman early on but his McLaren just couldn't get around as the Red Bull darted off into the distance and unsurprisingly stayed there. In the end, Norris settled for P2 while a vintage defensive drive saw Fernando Alonso and his Aston Martin team clinch their first podium since Zandvoort in August. Sergio Perez tried to close in on Alonso for much of the race and after overtaking with one lap to go, the pair switched places on numerous occasions on the final lap, with the veteran Spaniard eventually crossing the line first by a tenth of a second.
Mercedes' George Russell, who won the race last year, regularly expressed frustration with his team's strategy as both he and Lewis Hamilton lacked pace and were passed by numerous cars including the likes of Carlos Sainz and the Alpine of Pierre Gasly. The Silver Arrows retired Russell's car on lap 59, while Hamilton finished the race P8.
A nightmare situation for Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, who lost control on the formation lap and crashed into the barriers, meant his race was over before it had started. Alex Albon's Williams collided with Kevin Magnussen's Haas at the first turn which saw the race red-flagged.
READ MORE: Las Vegas F1 Grand Prix brutally dismissed by Verstappen
Brazilian Grand Prix 2023 results
The final classification from the Interlagos circuit was as follows:
1. Max Verstappen (Red Bull): 1:13.395
2. Lando Norris (McLaren): +8.277s
3. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin): +34.155s
4. Sergio Perez (Red Bull): +34.208s
5. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin): +40.845s
6. Carlos Sainz (Ferrari): +50.188s
7. Pierre Gasly (Alpine): +56.093s
8. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes): +62.859s
9. Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri): +69.880s
10. Esteban Ocon (Alpine): +1 LAP
11. Logan Sargeant (Williams): +1 LAP
12. Nico Hulkenberg (Haas): +1 LAP
13. Daniel Ricciardo (AlphaTauri): +1 LAP
14. Oscar Piastri (McLaren): +2 LAP
15. George Russell (Mercedes): DNF
16. Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo): DNF
17. Zhou Guanyu (Alfa Romeo): DNF
18. Kevin Magnussen (Haas): DNF
19. Alex Albon (Williams): DNF
20. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari): DNS
Fastest Lap
Lando Norris (McLaren): 1:12.486
READ MORE: F1 On TV: Meet the Sky Sports and Channel 4 Commentators