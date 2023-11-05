Russell retires from Brazilian Grand Prix after MISERABLE Mercedes showing
George Russell was forced to retire from the Brazilian Grand Prix due to an engine issue with his W14.
The Brit had been running around in 11th, after a poor race for Mercedes in which their pace appeared to have deserted them.
Now, the team have decided to retire the car, as there was a potentially terminal problem with their engine, which may have caused the power unit to blow if they carried on running.
"High and worsening power unit oil temperature", with a "risk of imminent failure," the team reported.
More to follow...