Verstappen takes SWIPE at F1 venue as Marko blasts rivals' race protest - GP Fans Recap

Dan Ripley

Monday 6 November 2023 00:27

Formula 1 star Max Verstappen has brushed off the highly-anticipated Las Vegas Grand Prix, saying the penultimate race of the 2023 season is 'more for the show than the racing'.

Marko hits back at new Red Bull accusations after Haas lodge late protest

Helmut Marko has spoken out about Haas' protest of the United States Grand Prix results which could see Sergio Perez punished.

Verstappen victorious in Brazil as Mercedes endure nightmare after early chaos

Max Verstappen cruised home to yet another victory at the Brazilian Grand Prix after surviving early drama to ease away from the challenge of Lando Norris.

Leclerc crashes BEFORE Brazilian Grand Prix start

Ferrari star Charles Leclerc has crashed out of the Brazilian Grand Prix after he collided with the barriers during the formation lap.

F1 Twitter react to hilariously awkward Brundle interview with Machine Gun Kelly

Formula 1 fans were left bemused by rapper Machine Gun Kelly's treatment of Sky Sports F1 legend Martin Brundle, in a rather awkward interview at the Brazilian Grand Prix.

