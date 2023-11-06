F1 News Today: Brazilian GP organisers sent to stewards as Mercedes star STUNNED at poor performance

Shay Rogers

Monday 6 November 2023 05:57

A representative from the Sao Paulo Grand Prix organisation has been summoned to the stewards following a spectator invasion after the Brazilian GP.

Russell at a loss over Mercedes decline after Brazilian Grand Prix retirement

George Russell expresses confusion after a poor Brazilian Grand Prix showing from Mercedes, who were forced to retire his car near the end of the race.

Alonso makes special dedication with stunning Brazil podium

Fernando Alonso shared his delight at beating Sergio Perez with a late dramatic move during the Brazilian Grand Prix.

Fans find NEW favourite F1 star and a brief Mercedes masterclass - Brazil GP things you may have missed

Catch up with five things you may have missed during the Brazilian Grand Prix, including last gasp Mercedes repairs!

