F1 Drivers' Standings 2023 after the Brazilian Grand Prix

Cal Gaunt

Sunday 5 November 2023 22:27

Aston Martin gained some extremely valuable points in the constructors' standings as Fernando Alonso finally returned to the podium, while Lance Stroll placed fifth and Red Bull's Max Verstappen won at the Brazilian Grand Prix.

Sergio Perez closed in on securing P2 in the drivers' standings as he finished fourth following an incredible podium battle with Alonso, while his world championship rival Lewis Hamilton lumbered to an eighth-place finish on what was a miserable day for Mercedes.

Ferrari, though, missed a golden opportunity to significantly narrow the gap to the Silver Arrows, with Charles Leclerc failing to start the race after crashing out on the formation lap.

Carlos Sainz could only manage sixth, which means the German and Italian teams are separated by just 20 points heading into Las Vegas.

Let's look at how that victory impacted the championship standings.

F1 drivers' standings after the 2023 Brazilian Grand Prix

1. Max Verstappen | Red Bull | 524 points

2. Sergio Perez | Red Bull | 258

3. Lewis Hamilton | Mercedes | 226

4. Fernando Alonso | Aston Martin | 198

5. Lando Norris | McLaren | 195

6. Carlos Sainz | Ferrari | 192

7. Charles Leclerc | Ferrari | 170

8. George Russell | Mercedes | 156

9. Oscar Piastri | McLaren | 87

10. Lance Stroll | Aston Martin | 63

11. Pierre Gasly | Aston Martin | 62

12. Esteban Ocon | Alpine | 46

13. Alex Albon | Williams | 27

14. Yuki Tsunoda | AlphaTauri | 13

15. Valtteri Bottas | Alfa Romeo | 10

16. Nico Hulkenberg | Haas | 9

17. Daniel Ricciardo | AlphaTauri | 6

18. Zhou Guanyu | Alfa Romeo | 6

19. Kevin Magnussen | Haas | 3

20. Liam Lawson | AlphaTauri | 2

21. Logan Sargeant | Williams | 1

22. Nyck De Vries | AlphaTauri | 0

F1 Constructors' Standings after the Brazilian Grand Prix

1. Red Bull | 782

2. Mercedes | 382

3. Ferrari | 362

4. McLaren | 282

5. Aston Martin | 261

6. Alpine | 108

7. Williams | 28

8. AlphaTauri | 21

9. Alfa Romeo | 16

10. Haas | 12

