Wolff shares Hamilton verdict as Red Bull announce new Verstappen contract – GPFans F1 Recap

Chris Deeley

Wednesday 1 November 2023 00:27

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has joked that Lewis Hamilton was happy with the performance of his W14 for the first time this year after the seven-time champion matched his season-best result of second in the Mexican Grand Prix.

Verstappen and Red Bull announce surprise new deal

Oracle Red Bull Sim Racing and Max Verstappen's Team Redline have united in a multi-year partnership.

Alonso provides DECISIVE verdict on F1 retirement

Fernando Alonso has said that he "doesn't have a date" for when he might end his Formula 1 career, despite currently only being contracted until the end of 2024.

Perez reveals huge F1 team where he wants to END his career

Sergio Perez has insisted that his aim is to get back to his "best", with the Mexican insisting that he wants to finish his F1 career at Red Bull.

Russell admits he was 'lucky' in Mexico battle

Mercedes’ George Russell has admitted that he was lucky to finish in P6 after concerns over his brakes overheating led to him 'driving on ice' in the final few laps of the Mexican Grand Prix.

