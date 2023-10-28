Norris sends out warning to Red Bull after admitting McLaren are 'very close'

Sam Cook

Lando Norris has said that he doesn't 'want to cheer too much', after yet another promising display from McLaren during Friday practice at the Mexican Grand Prix.

After several strong weekends in a row, the Woking-based team managed to run Max Verstappen's Red Bull very close in FP2, with Norris finishing second by just 0.119 seconds.

Norris also finished fourth during FP1, whilst his team-mate Oscar Piastri came sixth and ninth during Friday's two sessions.

The strong early pace suggests that both drivers may be in the mix for a start on the front two rows of the grid during Saturday qualifying, whilst Norris will be looking for his fifth podium in a row on Sunday.

It once again shows off just how much the team have managed to progress throughout 2023, having scored just 17 points in the first eight races of the season between both drivers.

Norris: Performance 'better than expected'

With Norris' second place finish last weekend, he moved up to sixth in the drivers' championship, whilst McLaren moved above Aston Martin into fourth in the constructors' standings.

Now, Norris has revealed that he doesn't want to get too far ahead of himself, with the weekend in Mexico only just getting started.

“Yeah, I mean, it’s just a Friday, so I don’t want to cheer too much. We’re very close, I did some good laps, and it’s a good start to the weekend, definitely better than we expected," he told Sky Sport Italia.

”It’s tough to overtake here, so our life will be more complicated during the race. But it’s also true that if you make a mistake, you can lose 4-5 positions, so let’s see. We’re going to do our best.”

