F1 Mexican Grand Prix weather forecast

Cal Gaunt

Friday 27 October 2023 22:04 - Updated: 22:04

Formula 1 gets back underway on Friday as drivers and teams prepare for the Mexican Grand Prix at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.

Teams will be pleased to have three practice sessions once again at the high-latitude race, which has been a consistently sold-out event every season since its return to the calendar, and the 2023 edition is expected to follow suit.

High humidity and extreme heat have been par for the course on recent race weekends and there appears to be little respite incoming as the drivers are faced with yet more sunny weather.

There had been talk of Hurricane Otis disrupting things this weekend, and while it shouldn't affect the racing, rain on Thursday may leave the track in a low-grip state for FP1.

Here is the latest forecast for the Mexican Grand Prix.

Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez plays host to the Mexican Grand Prix this weekend

Mexican Grand Prix weather forecast

Friday

Bright sunshine bathed the track for FP1, and conditions are largely expected to be the same for FP2 - although conditions will drop a degree or two.

FP2 though will see the wind to increase from 6mph to 10mph between the two sessions. A little more cloud cover could also make an appearance and that naturally brings the minimal threat of rain to 22 per cent.

The weather is expected to be fine all weekend in Mexico City

Saturday

It'll be even brighter and warmer for qualifying on Saturday, with the temperature reaching 24 degrees.

Near-perfect conditions for setting quality lap times should help teams as the wind remains low at just 6mph.

Humidity is expected to be fairly constant while the cars are out on track, ranging between 41 per cent and 48 per cent.

Max Verstappen will be aiming to win in Mexico once again

Sunday

At lights out on Sunday, again, the temperature is expected to be around 25 degrees.

The wind does increase on the previous two days, though, up at 14mph for the race.

Chances of precipitation remain at less than 5 per cent.

The conditions are perfectly poised for three-time world champion Max Verstappen to chase victory in the same dominant fashion he did last year, but McLaren and Mercedes will almost certainly be striving to knock him off his perch.

READ MORE: 'Marko confirms Verstappen BODYGUARDS' for Mexican Grand Prix