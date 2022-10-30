Welcome to GPFans

Verstappen vows extended success after record-breaking Mexico win

Max Verstappen has vowed not to "go for more" after securing a record-breaking 14th win of the season at the Mexico City Grand Prix.

The Dutchman claimed his second drivers' world title in Japan with Red Bull confirming its first constructors' crown since 2013 in the United States last week.

After seeing off an early challenge from Lewis Hamilton at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, Verstappen stormed to a dominant win by over 15 seconds from the seven-time champion.

Having snatched the record number of wins for a single season from Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel, Verstappen said: "It's been an incredible year so far, so we are definitely enjoying it and will try to go for more.

"It's amazing [in Mexico]. It's an incredible atmosphere and we love to come here."

The long drag to the first corner was pointed to as being crucial in scoring the victory with Verstappen dragging both Hamilton and George Russell all the way to the braking zone, a danger he negotiated perfectly.

"That helped me out a lot for the rest of the race, to stay in the lead of the race after turn one," added Verstappen.

"Of course, we were also on a different strategy to the cars around us but again, an incredible result. The pace of the car was again really nice.

"We had to look after our tyres because it was a very long stint on the medium but we made it work."

